Nintendo Switch reportedly passes 20 million units sold in Japan

This places the console as the fifth most-sold in Japan.

The Nintendo Switch has reportedly passed yet another sales milestone, selling more than 20 million units in Japan.

The current line of Switch devices has sold an estimated 20,018,278 units since its launch on March 3, 2017, with around 16 million being the traditional Switch console, and the remaining four million the newer Switch Lite device, according to Japanese video game news outlet Famitsu.

Earlier this year it was reported that the console had become the sixth most sold in Japan. The console has moved forward in these rankings again, surpassing the PSP, and placing itself less than two million units away from the PS2.

Famitsu reported that the top-selling games for the Switch in Japan include Animal Crossing: New World in first place, moving over 6 million copies, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with just over 4.2 million units sold, and Pokémon Sword and Shield coming in third place with around 4 million sales.

Initially launched in 2017, the Switch looks to continue its momentum into 2021, with rumors circulating that an upgraded model will be released later in the year. Nintendo also recently announced the release dates of its upcoming slate of Pokémon titles, beginning with the generation four remakes Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl in November, and Legends: Arceus in January, 2022. Also launching in 2022 is another highly anticipated sequel, Splatoon 3.

These upcoming titles are sure to spark interest in the console, and possibly increase sales to surpass the PS2 in Japan before the end of the year. According to reports, we should expect an announcement regarding Nintendo’s next Switch console in the coming weeks.