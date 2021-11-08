Nintendo releases details for Black Friday sale

Nintendo will have a Black Friday sale this year that includes the sale of a console bundle, plus discounted games.

A Nintendo Switch bundle, which includes a Nintendo Switch console, a digital version of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch online, will go on sale on Nov. 21 for a suggested retail price of $299.99. There are no details at this time as to which stores will carry the bundle or if they’ll physically be available at the store.

On the same date, Nintendo is putting some of its most popular games on sale. A selection of Nintendo games will be discounted starting on Nov. 21 at the price of $39.99, which is $20 lower than retail price.

The games Nintendo has revealed to be on sale so far include The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Splatoon 2, Super Mario Maker 2, Paper Mario: The Origami King, Kirby Star Allies, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, ASTRAL CHAIN and Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition.

Mario Cart Live: Home Circuit will go on sale for $59.99 and Ring Fit Adventure will be priced at $54.99 for the sale. Picking those games up will save players $40 and $25, respectively.

Nintendo has also revealed its intent to release some digital deals for Black Friday in the eShop, but promotion timing and what games will be featured for sale will be announced at a later date.