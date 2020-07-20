Nintendo plans to host more Direct Mini: Partner Showcase videos in 2020

Nintendo provided fans with some third-party game updates today in the first Direct Mini: Partner Showcase. And the company intends to hold more Nintendo Direct Mini streams to make announcements throughout 2020, according to Steve Singer, Nintendo of America’s senior vice president of publisher and developer relations.

“With this new Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase, we are delighted to be shining a spotlight on great games from our development and publishing partners,” Singer said. “With multiple showcases this year, we can continue highlighting the breadth of games and the variety of experiences all types of players can get on Nintendo Switch.”

During the eight minutes of July’s Partner Showcase, Nintendo announced the new content and a physical edition for Cadence of Hyrule, the release year of 2021 for Shin Megami Tensei V, the Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster for Switch, and the launch of Rogue Company and W2K Battle Grounds.

Before this video, fans spent three months without a Nintendo Direct Mini, with the last one held on March 26. There seems to be more coming, but Nintendo hasn’t announced the next one yet.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, June’s Nintendo Direct was reportedly canceled because of lockdown proceedures in April. Shuntaro Furukawa, the president of Nintendo, later said that this format could evolve.

The change in format comes mostly to the livestream’s duration. Nintendo Directs used to be around 40 minutes. But now, fans can expect half the time or even less, like with today’s eight-minute Partner Showcase.