Nintendo partners with PlayVS for official high school Splatoon and Smash esports

If you're a high school student or faculty member and want to compete in these games, you can join a waiting list today.

Nintendo has started a new partnership with PlayVS, a startup that provides a platform for high school and college esports competitions, that will see Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Splatoon 2 join PlayVs’ high school leagues starting on Sept. 20.

With this partnership, the two Nintendo titles are now “officially recognized varsity athletics at participating high schools beginning in Fall 2021,” according to Nintendo of America. Students from all over the U.S. will be able to compete in official high school leagues of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Splatoon 2.

The PlayVs platform enables high school teams around the U.S. to compete against each other in online matches and seasonal leagues. The startup will provide a Nintendo Switch console to “hundreds of select qualifying schools” and 3,000 select schools will receive either a copy of Splatoon 2 or Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and a Nintendo Switch Online 12-month subscription.

The competition format for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate features one-vs-one battles or team battles with three participants on each team, while Splatoon 2 is a fast-paced action multiplayer game that puts two teams of four against each other.

High school students or faculty members interested in competing in officially sanctioned Super Smash Bros. Ultimate or Splatoon 2 competitions can join PlayVs’ waiting list starting today on its official website. The process takes up to three minutes and the startup will let you know when registration opens.