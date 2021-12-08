Nintendo hacker Gary Bowser agrees to pay $10 million to settle civil lawsuit

The bills are stacking up for one of Nintendo's most iconic foes.

Earlier this year, Gary Bowser—a member of Team Xecuter, a videogame piracy group that crafted tools to exploit vulnerabilities in console devices from Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft—was handed a $4.5 million dollar fine after pleading guilty to a lawsuit filed by Nintendo of America. However, things are set to get worse as he has been ordered to pay $10 million in damages to settle his civil case.

According to new court documents shared by social media user Rob Romano, Bowser is required to pay a separate $10 million to settle the lawsuit.

NEW: Gary Bowser agrees to pay Nintendo $10 million in video game piracy civil lawsuit. This follows Bowser's guilty plea in October in the federal criminal case against him (where he agreed pay Nintendo $4.5 million in restitution.) https://t.co/zohn0SPHnH pic.twitter.com/KMJro3l8Zw — Rob Romano (@2Aupdates) December 6, 2021

Bowser has agreed to pay the $10 million to settle Nintendo of America’s civil case against him. This sum of money will be paid on top of the $4.5 million restitution he already agreed to after pleading guilty to “Conspiracy to Circumvent Technological Measures” and “Trafficking in Circumvention Devices” as part of the federal criminal case against him back in October.

The criminal case against Bowser and team Xecuter claimed that the group had been responsible for more than $65 million in losses “to its victims” by selling illegal hacking devices and pirated games.

As part of his guilty plea, Bowser was asked to pay the $4.5 million fine along with the disclosure of his assets and agreeing to the destruction of some devices seized from his residence.