Nintendo Direct scheduled for Sept. 23

The Direct will start at 5pm CT tomorrow and will last about 40 minutes. The focus will be on games launching this winter, presumably for both the holiday season and afterward.

The Direct will be available to watch live on YouTube and on Nintendo’s social channels. The announcement follows Nintendo’s tradition of hosting Directs in September.

While fans are hoping to learn more about titles like Metroid Dread, it seems more likely that the Direct will focus on games that will drop later in the winter. Following the revival of many of Nintendo’s older franchises, like Advance Wars and Metroid, fans are also are hoping for some off-the-wall announcements, like a new Castlevania.

You can tune in tomorrow at 5pm CT to find out what Nintendo is working on.