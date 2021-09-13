Nintendo confirms base Nintendo Switch price cut for Europe

Nintendo has officially dropped the price of the original Nintendo Switch console model in Europe, with the potential to drop further in the future.

This is the first non-sale-based price cut for the Switch since it launched in March 2017. Based on current listings, the original Switch is now listed at €269.99 in Europe and £259.99 in the UK on the official Nintendo Store, down from €329.99 and £279.99 respectively.

This was confirmed by Nintendo UK, via VGC, which noted that this is partly being done to prepare certain markets for the launch of the Nintendo Switch OLED model in October.

“Nintendo of Europe is changing the European trade price of the Nintendo Switch console to retailers,” Nintendo UK said to VGC. “More than four and a half years after its first release, Nintendo Switch continues to have strong sales momentum in Europe. After carefully weighing up a variety of factors, including currency exchange rates in Europe and the upcoming launch of Nintendo Switch–OLED Model, we decided that now was the appropriate time to change the European trade price of Nintendo Switch.”

Nintendo went on to say this was to set clear price differences between each Switch model on its own internal retail channels, such as the My Nintendo Store, ahead of the OLED variant launching on Oct. 8.

This change is only being made to the original Switch model, with the Switch Lite still retaining its previous price listing at £199.99. And, there is still no news of if a similar price cut will be made for retailers in other regions like North America in the coming weeks too.