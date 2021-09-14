Nintendo confirms a price cut for base Nintendo Switch model is not coming to the U.S.

Other regions might still be on the table, but are less likely now.

Following yesterday’s confirmation and subsequent implementation of a price drop for the base Nintendo Switch model in Europe, Nintendo has now clarified this isn’t something the company plans on rolling out globally.

In a statement to Axios reporter Stephen Totilo, Nintendo of America confirmed the price drop was only going to go into effect for retailers in Europe and the United Kingdom, with no plans in the works for a discount in North America.

Nintendo tells me yesterday's Switch price drop was just for Europe (and the UK):



“The trade price adjustment is for the European region only. There are no plans to change the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price for any Nintendo Switch model in the U.S.” — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) September 14, 2021

This price adjustment was made because Nintendo wanted to create a clear price difference between the Switch Lite, original Switch models, and the new Switch OLED, which is set to launch on Oct. 8, on the official Nintendo Store.

At the time of making the official price cut, Nintendo also said that this decision was made “after carefully weighing up a variety of factors,” which included the currency exchange rates in Europe since the base model Switch cost €329.99 in Europe, the equivalent of nearly $390, making it almost $90 more expensive than a base model in the U.S.

There is still a chance that price drops could be coming for other regions where the console costs more than the U.S.’ $299 price tag ahead of the OLED launch since Nintendo of America could only deny a change coming for U.S. retailers.