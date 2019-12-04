Tyler “Ninja” Blevins is known as a Fortnite superstar. Although many people only heard his name when Fortnite spiked in popularity, he’s been engaged in competitive gaming and entertainment for over 10 years. Ninja started as a Halo 3 pro and his journey eventually made him one of the most popular Fortnite streamers in the world.

Before exclusively moving his streams to Mixer, Ninja had over 14 million followers on Twitch. He also has 22.3 million subscribers on YouTube. To gain such a large audience on Twitch, Mixer, and YouTube, Ninja had to build a PC that could handle his work with ease.

Here’s Ninja’s streaming setup and the hardware that the biggest Fortnite personality in the world uses to make content and get victory royales.

Image via Finalmouse

Weighing only 58 grams, the Air58 is one of the lightest performance mice on the market. Each mouse has a unique, hand-painted haiku on its scroll wheel, which is a nice touch. But there’s a limited supply of Air58s, and if you’re lucky to find one, be prepared to pay a lot of money.

Image via Corsair

Mechanical keyboards are always the go-to choice for gamers who can afford them. Ninja’s K70 comes with Cherry MX switches for fast responsiveness and anti-ghosting. The keyboard is durable, has a good grip, and comes with a wrist rest for comfortable gaming sessions even when they’re hours long. RGB lights can be customized and there’s an addition of multimedia keys.

Image via Beyerdynamic

Unlike most pros and streamers, Ninja hasn’t picked a gaming headset for his streams. Instead, he chose the Beyerdynamic DT990 Pro, studio headphones that music producers use for mixing and editing. As such, this headset has great sound quality and comfort. While noise isolation isn’t the focus of the headphones, they have high frequency response and come with a mini-jack plug.

Image via Dell

Dell’s Alienware AW2518H is one of the most popular gaming monitors out there. It’s even an official monitor used at League of Legends tournaments. This is a 25-inch monitor with custom lightning, NVIDIA G-Sync technology, and a 240Hz refresh rate. Players use it to minimize input lag and screen tearing, and the thin frame allows for a nice multi-monitor setup.

Image via EVGA

The RTX series is the latest generation of NVIDIA graphics cards, and as such, it has the best performance. These graphics cards are quiet but strong and fast, give great picture at high frequency, and offer lots of customization, including overclocking. Ninja pairs it with an Intel core I9-9900K CPU for the best performance.

