Ninja has signed his first book deal

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, Fortnite star and one of the biggest gamers in the world, has closed his first book deal.



Ninja’s first book as part of the deal with Random House will be published in August. Called Ninja: Get Good, it’ll primarily serve as a guide to gaming and include some of Ninja’s secrets for success. He’s been playing and streaming for over five years but went to find success and audience in 2018, after he took advantage of the first mainstream battle royale game, H1Z1.



The second product will come out also in August. Ninja Notebook will have stickers, prompts and gaming tips.



The final product as part of the deal is a graphic novel that’ll be published in December. Ninja: The Most Dangerous Game will be the first in a series of original graphic novels. It’s set to take place in a fictional world, where Ninja is a modern-day superhero.



The products will be published by Ten Speed Press and Clarkson Potter, imprints of Random House.



With the deal, Ninja will be the first major streamer to publish a book. He has over 45 million followers across his platforms.

