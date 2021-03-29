Niantic updates 2 moves for Pokémon Go Battle League season 7

With all of the April updates about to drop for Pokémon Go, Niantic has confirmed two additional changes that will go live next month.

One move has been added into the game and another has been updated during Go Battle League season seven, though they won’t actually go into effect until April 12.

The first move being added is Leaf Storm, a powerful Grass-type Charged Attack that will decrease your Pokémon’s Attack stat after use. To start, Sunflora, Celebi, Ludicolo, Roserade, and Leavanny will all be able to learn this move.

Payback is also getting an update and will be available for Pokémon to learn starting this season. Persian, Alolan Persian, Cacnea, Cacturne, Absol, Bronzor, Bronzong, and Liepard will now have access to the Dark-type attack.

This is one of several changes being added to Go Battle League before April hits, including Tornadus Therian starting to replace Thundurus Therian as one of the reward encounters.

Go Battle League season seven is already underway, running in the Master League, Master League Classic, and the Great League from now until April 5. It will shift into the first triple set rotation after that.

