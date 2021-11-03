Niantic to perform server maintenance for Pokemon Go and Pikmin Bloom

This will run from Nov. 3 to 6 but you'll still be able to play.

Pokémon Go and Pikmin Bloom players may encounter some unexpected issues this week as Niantic performs three days of server maintenance.

Niantic tweeted today that server maintenance will begin on Nov. 3 and last until Nov. 6. During this time, players can still take part in their regular Pokémon Go and Pikmin Bloom activities, but there could be some disruptions.

Trainers, we’ll be performing server maintenance from November 3 to November 6, 2021 PDT. You’ll still be able to play @pokemongoapp, but you may experience some disruptions. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. We'll post updates as maintenance begins and ends. — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) November 2, 2021

Right now, there aren’t any further details of what the purpose of this server maintenance is, but more information will be revealed as it begins and after its conclusion.

Once more news surfaces regarding the changes ushered in with this update, Niantic will likely share it via social media.