Niantic teases Galarian Slowking ahead of Pokémon Go’s Halloween 2021 event

Galarian Slowking is finally being teased for Pokémon Go, likely for a Halloween event appearance.

Galarian Slowpoke and Galarian Slowbro were added to Pokémon Go earlier this year alongside several other Pokémon native to the Galar region, both regional variants and new species.

👀



We’ve heard reports of mysterious chanting deep in the wild… What’s going on? 👻#PokemonGOHalloween pic.twitter.com/PJwnMxWoZa — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) October 7, 2021

Niantic didn’t include Galarian Slowking in that initial rollout, however, likely to stagger the amount of Generation VIII content being pushed live at the same time. And while we don’t have confirmation yet, a Halloween debut for the Hexpert Pokémon makes sense.

Unlike a normal Slowking, which is a Water/Psychic-type that had its latent intelligence drawn out by a Shellder’s poison, Galarian Slowking is a Poison/Psychic-type that was more negatively affected by the poison. The Shellder that bit the Galarian Slowpoke now controls Galarian Slowking and it chants strange, eerie spells.

Data for Galarian Slowking has been present in the game since early June when Galarian Slowpoke and Galarian Slowbro were featured in the A Very Slow Discovery event. Because of that, we already know that to evolve the Pokémon, players will need to catch 30 Psychic-type Pokémon and use 50 Slowpoke Candy.

More details about when and where Galarian Slowking will appear in Pokémon Go should be shared shortly.