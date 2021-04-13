Niantic: Skrelp and Clauncher may not appear for players on older versions of Pokémon Go due to bug

As part of Pokémon Go’s Rivals’ Week event, Skrelp and Clauncher are making their debut in the game, but it looks like they might not be appearing for everyone.

Niantic’s support team announced that both of the gen six Pokémon can’t be seen on older versions of Pokémon Go due to a bug.

Trainers, due to a bug, Skrelp and Clauncher cannot be seen on versions of Pokémon GO older than 0.205. As a result, Trainers on older versions of the app may not be able to catch them. Please update your app to the latest version as a workaround, while we work on a fix. — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) April 13, 2021

This bug is apparently affecting versions of the app that are older than 0.205—the most recent update for the game. Players not using that version may not be able to catch the new Pokémon until a fix is pushed.

Running from April 13 to 18, the Rivals’ week event will be the first time players can encounter and capture Skrelp and Clauncher, with other Pokémon known for their rivalries, including Hitmonchan, Hitmonlee, Makuhita, Meditite, Zangoose, Seviper, and more appearing more often in the wild too.

Therian Forme Landorous is also going to appearing in five-star Raids for the first time too.

Niantic did not say if this is an issue with the new Pokémon or the app itself, but as of now, the only workaround is updating your app to the latest version. It is likely something to do with the new Pokémon’s 3D models running into problems being pushed to older versions.

It doesn’t seem like any other issues have popped up, but if you want to enjoy Rivals’ Week to its fullest, you should try to update your game ot the newest version. Otherwise, you will be waiting for the bug to be fixed.