Niantic shares details for Pokémon Go’s Gible Community Day

We already knew that the June Community Day for Pokémon Go was going to feature the Land Shark Pokémon, Gible. But now, Niantic has shared the full event details.

On June 6 from the usual 11am to 5pm local time, Gible will be appearing more frequently in the wild as part of the June Community Day. Shiny Gible will also be available throughout the event for players lucky enough to encounter one.

As always, capture XP earned during the event will be tripled and any Incense activated will last for three hours instead of the usual one hour. There will be a Snapshot bonus running throughout the event, too.

The main goal of the event, outside of capturing as many Gible as possible and potentially shiny hunting, is to evolve the Dragon/Ground-type into Garchomp. If you manage to evolve your Gible into a Gabite and then into a Garchomp, that Garchomp will know the Charge Move Earth Power.

During the event, players can purchase a $1 pass for access to the Gible Community Day-exclusive Special Research, “Just a Nibble.” There will also be a standard, one-time-purchase Community Day Box available for 1,280 PokéCoins with 50 Ultra Balls, five Incense, five Lucky Eggs, and an Elite Charged TM included inside.