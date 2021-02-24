Niantic reveals new events, Pokémon, and more coming to Pokémon Go in March

Niantic is rolling out a ton of new content in March for Pokémon Go, including new Special Research themed around Team Go Rocket, the varying forms of Thundurus, Tornadus, and Landorus, and some new events.

Starting next month, Giovanni and Team Go Rocket are going to be up to no good again, causing trouble and continuing to obtain more Shadow Pokémon.

A set of Special Research will go live on Feb. 28 to help players earn a Super Rocket Radar, with more opportunities to pick up the item set to run throughout the season. This will let players encounter Giovanni, who will be using Shadow Articuno, Shadow Zapdos, or Shadow Moltres depending on when you battle him.

Shadow Articuno: March

Shadow Zapdos: April

Shadow Moltres: May

And, just like the developers said in the last update, Therian Forme Thundurus, Therian Forme Tornadus, and Therian Forme Landorus will all be appearing in five-star Raids throughout March. But they won’t actually be the first legendary Pokémon available in the Season of Legends.

Instead, the previously available Incarnate Formes of each Pokémon will be available in Raids first, starting with Landorus on March 1. Each of them will be in the rotation for about a week and their shiny variants will be available too.

Once all three of the Incarnate Formes rotate through, the Therian Forme of both Thundurus and Tornadus will enter the fray. Therian Forme Landorus isn’t listed on the update’s Raid rotation, though.

On top of that, Mega Blastoise, Mega Pidgeot, and Mega Ampharos will be appearing in Mega Raids from March 1 to 16. Mega Houndoom, Mega Abomasnow, and a new Mega Evolution will replace them after that. A bonus Raid Hour is also planned for March 15 to go along with the usual weekly Raid Hours that take place every Wednesday.

Spotlight Hours are also returning, but Niantic is going to be testing new Bonus Hours again throughout March on Thursdays. These will be themed around Team Go Rocket spawns, bonus Mega Candy, and Mega Raids.

The March Community Day set for March 6 will feature the Kalos-native Flying-type Feltchling, which can be evolved into a Talonflame that knows Incinerate during the event.

As of now, Niantic is planning five special events throughout March, with one being the return of Incense Day on March 14 with a focus on Psychic and Steel-types. An event called Charge-Up! will pick up after that on March 16, adding new Electric-type Pokémon to Go.

The Searching for Legends event running from March 9 to 14 will have players looking for legendary Pokémon. Nosepass will be a featured Pokémon during the event and will have its shiny variant available to encounter.

Weather Week is returning from March 24 to 29, which will coincide with the Therian Formes of Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus, while also bringing “a whirlwind of weather-themed Pokémon” and new avatar items. A Special Raid Weekend will round out the month, featuring legendary Pokémon on March 27 and 28.

Lastly, Niantic has confirmed several quality-of-life updates to the game, including a chance of getting Candy XL for trading Pokémon, walking with your Buddy, and catching legendary, mythical, or evolved Pokémon.