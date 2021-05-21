Niantic removes Melmetal from Pokémon Go Battle League due to Charge Move bug

A new error in the Pokémon Go Battle League has forced Niantic to temporarily remove both Meltan and Melmetal from the usable Pokémon pool.

This decision was made following reports of a visual error popping up when Melmetal was involved in GBL battles.

Trainers, due to ongoing issues, Melmetal has been temporarily removed from GO Battle League. For updates on this issue, please see the GO Battle League Known Issues page: https://t.co/4TCo80loQZ https://t.co/KwCmbne1Dh — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) May 21, 2021

Niantic noted that, in some cases, Melmetal using a Charge Attack that applies an additional effect or changes stats during a GBL battle would result in both players having their Charge Attack and Switch buttons disappear. This would cause the battle to freeze and leave each side unable to take any action.

This error was first discovered in the Master League, where Melmetal is a heavily used Pokémon. One player said the issue happened to them in three battles in a row when using the Charge Move, Superpower.

The developers are working to fix the error, and, according to data-mining group PokeMiners, the job might already be done. This is due to an update being pushed for Melmetal and Meltan’s 3D models.

Melmetal and Meltan just had their 3D assets updated! This appears to fix the charged move bug in PvP, but report in if you notice different! — PokeMiners (@poke_miners) May 21, 2021

Other reports have started coming in, claiming that this might be a wider GBL issue and not just something to do with Melmetal. But Niantic has not made a statement about that at this time.