Niantic releases more details about Pokémon Go’s Season of Legends

We have new information on Raids, eggs, and new wild spawns.

Pokémon Go’s next season of content, the Season of Legends, is officially live across the globe—and with it comes some big changes to a few key aspects of the game.

From now until June 1, the new season is rolling out new Pokémon in the Raid rotation, egg hatch pool, and as increased wild spawns depending on your location.

Starting with Raids, the usual rotation is still in effect and will continue running, while Landorus is now appearing in five-star Raids for the time being. This is the start of a legendary-themed piece of content revolving around the Forces of Nature, which will end with the Therian Formes of Landorus, Thundurus, and Tornadus being added to the game for the first time.

As of now, only Incarnate Forme Landorus is available in Raids, but the rotation between each Pokémon will be quick. Here’s the current schedule for when the Forces of Nature will roll through the game.

Landorus (Incarnate Forme): March 1 to 6

Tornadus (Incarnate Forme): March 6 to 11

Thundurus (Incarnate Forme): March 11 to 16

Thundurus (Therian Forme): March 16 to 30

Thundurus (Therian Forme): March 30 into April

Therian Forme Landorus isn’t listed on the update’s Raid rotation and will likely be added in April or through another instance of Special Research.

Wild spawns are also changing based on which hemisphere players live in, with different Pokémon set to appear throughout the season.

Northern Hemisphere: Foongus, Tangela, Miltank, Shuppet, Finneon, Ducklett, Karrablast, Ponyta, Lotad, Patrat, and more.

Southern Hemisphere: Paras, Yanma, Stantler, Drifloon, Remoraid, Buizel, Shelmet, Vulpix, Seedot, Zigzagoon, and more.

Niantic has also given a full list of every Pokémon that’s now hatching out of regularly available eggs. Here’s what you can expect to see for at least the next month while you’re walking around and batch hatching.

Two-kilometer eggs: Growlithe, Cubone, Magikarp, Hoppip, Wooper, Dunsparce, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Meditite, Volbeat, Illumise, Wailmer, Spoink, Swablu, Budew, Minccino, Bunnelby, Fletchling, and Litleo. Volbeat or Illumise will also hatch from two-kilometer eggs, depending on where you are.

Five-kilometer eggs: Voltorb, Lickitung, Eevee, Ralts, Feebas, Clamperl, Blitzle, Roggenrola, Gothita, Solosis, Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie. Certain other Pokémon will also continue to hatch from five-kilometer eggs depending on where you are.

10-kilometer eggs: Nincada, Shinx, Gible, Riolu, Audino, Timburr, Darumaka, Emolga, Alomomola, Klink, Litwick, Axew, Golett, Rufflet, Espurr, and Noibat. Sigilyph will also hatch from 10-kilometer eggs, depending on where you are.

More Pokémon will be added to the Raid rotation, egg hatch pool, and as increased wild spawns as the Season of Legends continues. More details will also be shared as the updates go live.