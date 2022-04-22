Niantic partners with Ecosia to plant trees for players interacting across Pokémon Go, Pikmin Bloom, and Ingress

Niantic previously announced it would be planting up to 100,000 trees for players in Pokémon Go that walk 5km or more during the Stufful Community Day on April 23. That commitment, however, is actually much bigger than that, as the developer is partnering with environment-focused search engine Ecosia to expand the initiative.

Starting with Pokémon Go’s April 23 Community Day, Niantic will plant trees for every player that reaches that 5km goal not only in Pokémon Go but also in Pikmin Bloom and Ingress. This will cap at 100,000 trees per month, but will now run through the end of July across subsequent Community Day with this partnership.

As a part of Sustainability Week, @Nianticlabs will plant a tree (up to 100,000 trees) for every Trainer who adventures 5 km during Community Day! 🌲🌲🌲



Time to get out, explore, and plant some trees! pic.twitter.com/qp3xO5qSw2 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 21, 2022

This is a strong push from Niantic to use one of its biggest recurring events in Pokémon Go, along with its other active titles, to support reforestation efforts during its Sustainability Week event and beyond.

Related: All Sustainability Week event-exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go

Ecosia is one of the world’s largest not-for-profit search engines and is active in supporting over 60 various environmental initiatives in over 30 countries around the world, from “protecting lemur habitats in Madagascar to resorting desertified land in Burkina Faso.” The company has collectively planted over 145 million trees to fight the climate crisis across the world and aims to do more with this Niantic partnership that allows millions of players around the world to contribute to a good cause easily.

“We’re delighted to provide a simple way for Niantic’s millions of players to be climate active as they come together for Community Days over the next few months,” Ecosia impact officer Ruby Au said. “Partnering with world-leading companies like Niantic enables us to continue to fund reforestation and biodiversity projects around the world to support communities and invest in our planet for the future.”

By the end of July, Niantic and Ecosia could potentially plant 400,000 trees in “reforestation and biodiversity hotspots to combat the worst effects of the climate crisis.”