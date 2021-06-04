Niantic expands Pokémon Go storage to 4,500 Pokémon

An additional bundle will help players upgrade their storage, too.

Niantic has flipped the switch, giving players even more storage to continue collecting Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

Six months after the last increase, the developers have now expanded the storage limit from 4,000 to 4,500 Pokémon, just in time for Gible Community Day on June 6.

Players who want to expand their storage simply need to navigate to the in-game shop, find the Storage Upgrades section, and purchase as many of the upgrades as they want or need. Each expansion costs 200 PokéCoins for 50 additional slots, so it might get pricey if you want to max out your storage.

But from now until June 7 at 3pm CT, players will be able to purchase two storage upgrades for the price of one.

Maximum Pokemon Storage has just been increased to 4500 in the Game Master and a special 2 for 1 bundle added to the shop! pic.twitter.com/zuqWdmqyVF — PokeMiners (@poke_miners) June 4, 2021

Players who play Pokémon Go daily will love this update since it will keep them from needing to transfer Pokémon all the time to maintain free space alongside their pre-existing collection.

The previous expansion from the 3,500 limit to 4,000 happened on Dec. 1, 2020, which sticks to the trend of Niantic dropping these upgrades roughly every six months.