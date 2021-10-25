New Xbox Insider update tests console Twitch streaming improvements, pushes Xbox Cloud Gaming beta live for Xbox One

The next phase of the Xbox Update Preview is about to roll out to Xbox Insiders, and it includes new features to streamline live streaming to Twitch from Xbox consoles and the beta version of Xbox Cloud Gaming coming to Xbox One models.

Starting today, Insiders can test new live streaming, including instant access to Twitch directly from the Guide. This will allow players to easily navigate to the Capture and Share tab and, as long as they have a connected Twitch account using a mobile device or console via the Xbox Settings, they can go live faster than previous versions of the UI would allow.

Hitting the “Go live now” button will begin streaming gameplay and any audio you have approved to your Twitch channel, though it will only capture gameplay, and any time spent in menus or other apps will be displayed as a pause screen for viewers.

For players interested in playing Xbox Series X/S titles, or just more hardware-intensive games, on their Xbox One consoles, the Xbox Cloud Gaming beta is now available. This means players on those older consoles will be able to play newer titles via the cloud, helping to offload some of the processes that would make them near unplayable.

On top of those two big additions, Microsoft has also detailed several known issues and smaller updates, which you can read about on the official Xbox blog.