New Xbox controller packaging leaks Series S console

A second version of the new Xbox could be confirmed soon.

The new Xbox Series X controller has seemingly been sold early and the packaging confirms the existence of a rumored Series S console.

A Twitter user recently procured the new controller and shared a number of images and even videos to prove it was real.

Xbox series X controller found in the wild!! pic.twitter.com/TEns4z45CB — Zak S (@zakk_exe) August 9, 2020

The side of the package reveals that the controller works with “Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10, Android,” and “iOS.” The inclusion of Series S, though, is what’s exciting.

Microsoft is yet to reveal a second version of its upcoming console, but the Series S has been rumored for some time. Rumors point to Microsoft revealing the Series S, a cheaper version of the Series X, at some point this month.

Side by side comparison with the Xbox one controller pic.twitter.com/FRPSiLx7OU — Zak S (@zakk_exe) August 10, 2020

VentureBeat’s Jeff Grubb said on Twitter that we should be hearing more about the new controller, and potentially the Series S and other Microsoft announcements like price points, before the end of August.

The Xbox Series X is due to release this holiday season.