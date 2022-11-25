New Rocket League trailer seems to show a Fortnite Rift

A Rocket League trailer released today hinted at a possible crossover between the sports title and the Fortnite universe.

Epic Games has had a good couple of years, acquiring a couple of live service games in addition to its primary game, Fortnite. Epic added Rocket League to its live-service platform in 2019, and the two games have had a few crossovers so far. Usually, these have been small cosmetics or events, such as the Battle Bus landing on Rocket League in the 2020 Llama-Rama event, but the collaborations have gotten bigger recently.

In a recent trailer posted on the official Rocket League Twitter, two cars can be seen pushing against each other in a deadlock. Eventually, the energy causes an explosion outward, sending the cars back and creating a blue crack in the sky. This crack appears extremely similar to the Rifts that are a major part of Fortnite and usually mean something is going to be transported.

While it may not be a Rift, Epic and Psyonix have recently partnered together, bringing one of each’s cars to the other game. Players in Fortnite began seeing the Octane around the island and fans of Rocket League received the Whiplash. Many are wondering if this little teaser may point to something more involved starting in Fortnite‘s next chapter.

Some have suggested that this could point to a new Rocket League POI on the map at the start of next season or more cars from the game coming to the island. Right now, however, this is all speculation as fans wait to see what these two games have in store. It’d be a huge coincidence for that exact blue crack to appear in the sky when it has become so known in Epic’s other live-service title.

With Epic releasing a number of Fortnite Fracture event teasers, the world of Rocket League could play a part in the event or gameplay next season. Either way, it’s likely to be a welcome surprise among fans of both Epic-owned titles.