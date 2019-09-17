New Pokémon Sword and Shield news coming Sept. 18, likely revealing Sirfetch’d

Brand new information about the upcoming Pokémon Sword and Shield games will be released this Wednesday, but don’t expect any kind of Direct.

It appears as though the Pokémon Company plans to reveal the glitched Pokémon that was teased a few days ago, with many fans speculating that a reveal for Sirfetchd. a regional evolution for Farfetchd, or a Galar version of the same Pokémon, is on the cards.

Pokémon on Twitter 🚨 Galar Research Update 🚨 Trainers, thanks to your reports, we’ve uncovered a technical issue with the announcement of our latest Pokémon discovery. We’ve got our hardest working Pokémon Trainers on the case and hope to have the issue resolved shortly.

Of course, anything is possible, but with The Pokémon Company focusing its efforts on the mystery glitched Pokémon on its website, we can’t think of anything else that the team could be hinting too at this point in time.

Should the Pokémon be revealed, it would be one of many things leaked back in June to come true. The only things missing from the Leak that havent been officially revealed yet are Eternatus, the third legendary dog Pokémon of the region, as well as Skwovet and Greedunt, two new Chipmunk Monkey.

The evolutions for the starter Pokémon, as well as many other details, are also yet to be properly shown off. So let’s see if any of the leaked information also comes to lite tomorrow.