New Pokémon Go Partner Research events begin in Japan starting next month

This is another form of promotional event for the game.

A new special form of event is coming to Pokémon Go players in Japan throughout April and May, bringing players specialized research that will focus on select species of Pokémon.

This Partner Research event is more along the lines of previous promotional events that have Niantic partnering with various businesses to distribute rewards. In this case, players can receive different research by visiting three different participating companies.

Players can receive Special Research via a promotional activation by visiting participating Sushiro, Tully’s Coffee, and Yoshinoya locations in Japan across three different dates. Each set of research will feature different species of Pokémon and reward players with encounters, 10,000 XP, and 10,000 Stardust.

Here is the full schedule, along with what species of Pokémon each set of research focuses on, with Rockruff being the connecting point.

Sushiro on April 7 Litten, Spinda, Alolan Marowak, and Rockruff

Tully’s from April 18 to May 15 Rowlet, Lickitung, Alolan Muk, and Rockruff

Yoshinoya from April 25 to May 31 Popplio, Audino, Alolan Raichu, and Rockruff



Players will need to get their Pokémon Go Partner Research tickets by following specific instructions for each company, which will then give them access to the research.

You can learn more about Partner Research, along with how to participate across Japan on the official Pokémon Go Japan blog.