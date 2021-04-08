New Pokémon Go datamine shows 10 new Mega Pokémon, more new assets, and Power Up PokéStop feature

Pokémon Go’s 0.205.0 update has pushed a lot of assets in the backend of the app, including new information about Mega Evolutions, potential new features, and tons of new Pokémon from generation six.

There was so much data included in the update that it has taken dataming group PokéMiners a full 24 hours to dig through it all.

Starting with the visual assets, Rainy Lure Module and effects to go with it have been included, along with more assets for the Route feature that has been in development for some time. Additional code and assets for the Route feature, such as music, cooldowns and expire times, and more have also been pushed.

The datamine also included 10 3D models for Mega Pokémon from generation six, with eight of them also having Shiny models already done too. Here are all of the Mega Evolution models that PokéMiners found.

Image via PokéMiners

Mega Kangaskhan

Mega Pinsir

Mega Aerodactyl

Mega Mewtwo X

Mega Mewtwo Y

Mega Sableye

Mega Mawile

Mega Sharpedo

Mega Banette

Mega Rayquaza

Additionally, 2D models for the next wave of gen six Pokémon have been added, including Pancham, Zygarde, and the Skrelp/Clauncher duo that will be appearing in the game as part of Rivals’ Week later this month. Some gen seven mons, like Lunala and Sandygast have also had 3D models pushed.

Image via PokéMiners

Just like in the last big datamine, more details about the Wild Snapshots and the actual code for the feature have been added to the game. This will reportedly tie into the “Pokémon Snap Celebration” crossover event that was found in those previous updates.

The last big detail discovered in this update is something called a Power Up PokéStop.

The Power Up PokéStop was found through tutorial code, which shows some images detailing how the system might work. No actual information about this feature is currently included in the APK, however.

While we are still trawling through everything that is new with the assets in 0.205.0 we discovered a new tutorial showing a possible new feature – Power Up Pokestops.



Check it out in the graphic below. pic.twitter.com/RX3g1jUnTP — PokeMiners (@poke_miners) April 7, 2021

All of this information was taken from a datamine and should be taken lightly until Niantic confirms the content. You can read more about the full data breakdown on The Silph Road Reddit.