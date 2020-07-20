A new Nintendo Direct Mini is coming today

Nintendo is releasing a new Direct today, the company announced. It’ll feature a “small group of previously announced Nintendo Switch games” from Nintendo’s “developer and publishing partners.”

The Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase will go live on Monday, July 20 at 9am CT and last for a short and sweet 10 minutes, according to Nintendo.

Mario is unlikely to make an appearance at the event, but games like Bravely Default 2 from Square Enix, the developers of Final Fantasy, and No More Heroes 3 from Grasshopper Manufacture are both on Nintendo’s release schedule.

A few other contenders that could easily qualify for this sort of broadcast include Hollow Knight: Silksong, Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers, and Shin Megami Tensei V. But, realistically, almost anything could be revealed.

Over the course of the last year, Nintendo has failed to deliver a fully-fledged Direct following the remote working conditions at Nintendo’s offices in Japan.

The company delayed its usual June E3 announcement due to the global pandemic and fans have been left in the dark. Today’s event could be exactly what Nintendo fans have been waiting for.