New maintenance for PTCGO has prepped platform for Pokémon TCG Live’s launch

The Pokémon Company has officially put the Pokémon TCG Online platform into a maintenance period that will help bring the system’s infrastructure up to speed for the upcoming launch of Pokémon TCG Live.

TCG Live will replace PTCGO as the main client for the digital version of the Pokémon TCG when it officially launches, and players who have been playing on PTCGO will be able to migrate their accounts to the newer platform.

When TCG Live launches, players who migrate their accounts to the newer platform will be able to transfer a majority of their existing collection from TCGO—with some limitations that have already been detailed.

Related: What cards, items, and accessories will transfer from Pokémon TCGO to Pokémon TCG Live?

This PTCO maintenance is specifically working on implementing upgrades to the platform’s infrastructure that will allow it to support the eventual account migration feature. The developers have noted that no player-facing changes were made during this period and were only dealing with the backend.

TCG Live was originally supposed to launch in open beta before the end of 2021 with a limited test in Canada before opening up globally ahead of a full release. That beta was delayed in November and pushed into 2022, though promotion for the newer platform has already replaced PTCGO on newer products.

PTCGO will be shut down ahead of TCG Live’s official release, but more details about that will be shared by TPC when the time comes.