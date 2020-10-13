New Jersey Devils to host NHL 21 tournament featuring mascots, pro gamers

Eight NHL mascots will team up with eight pro gamers for an NHL 21 tournament hosted by the New Jersey Devils later this month.

The NJ Devil Cup will take place on Oct. 24 and 25, just four days after the release of this year’s iteration of EA’s hockey series. The matches begin at 10am CT and 9am CT on the two days, respectively.

Image via New Jersey Devils

The participating mascots include the Colorado Avalanche’s Bernie, Louie of the St. Louis Blues, Stanley from the Florida Panthers, Stinger from the Columbus Blue Jackets, Sharkie from the San Jose Sharks, TommyHawk from the Chicago Blackhawks, Wild Wing from the Anaheim Ducks, and, of course, NJ Devil from the New Jersey Devils.

Some of the content creators and pro players who are teaming up with the mascots in tag teams to face off in best-of-three series are DekeSlayer, DaddyPadre, FlaPanthersGaming, TopShelfCookie, Henreek, NoSleeves, DontBeSaad20, and AnaheimDucks Gaming.

To celebrate the tournament, fans can sign up on the NJ Devils website and fill out a sweepstakes form for a chance to win a copy of NHL 21.

The event will also be streamed on the NJ Devils website.