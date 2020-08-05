New feature in CODM’s battle royale mode will give detailed timeline of the match

Activision is leaving no stone unturned in making Call of Duty: Mobile’s battle royale mode the best BR experience on mobile. After unveiling a ton of new changes coming to the battle royale mode in a public test build last month, it seems like the developers are still not done.

A leak on Reddit from an upcoming test build revealed that players will now be able to see a detailed timeline of what they did on the map. It shows where players traveled on Isolated and when they got a kill or opened an airdrop. The video also showed when the player got a class upgrade.

According to the user who posted the video, this feature only shows up when the player or team wins the match. As this is from a leaked test build, it could change in the future, though.

Activision had previously said that it could release another public test build next week. Players will be able to check this feature out then if they manage to get into the beta, which usually accommodates around 40,000 players.

Among the new features and items coming to the battle royale mode are custom loadouts, armor plates, and a new intro animation. All of these are similar to Call of Duty: Warzone.