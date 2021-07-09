New datamine reveals quest branches, Special Research details, and more for Pokémon Go Fest 2021

You can be a bit more prepared for some obvious twists.

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 begins on July 17, and a new update that just went live for the game has pushed several text assets for the event.

Thanks to datamining group PokeMiners, version 0.213.1 of the app has revealed a lot of information about the event-exclusive content that will be live during Go Fest.

Starting with what we already knew, the Quest Branches for the event-exclusive Special Research have been revealed. In total, there will reportedly be 11 steps to the main research, with eight possible endings based on the choices a player makes throughout the tasks. They are basically just the same thing with slightly different text.

This will be where players choose to encounter specific event-exclusive Pokémon, like Pop Star Pikachu and Rock Star Pikachu, or Pokémon like Gardevoir, Flygon, Galarian Ponyta, and Galarian Zigzagoon wearing Meloetta-inspired hats.

Here are all of the different branches, which are all music-themed, that were listed in the datamine, in no specific order or function.

Evolve your duo into a trio with Flygon! You’ll encounter a special costumed Flygon. Choose Flygon!

Evolve your duo into a trio with Gardevoir! You’ll encounter a special costumed Gardevoir. Choose Gardevoir!

Add Galarian Ponyta to your band! You’ll encounter a special costumed Galarian Ponyta. Choose Galarian Ponyta!

Add Galarian Zigzagoon to your band! You’ll encounter a special costumed Galarian Zigzagoon. Choose Galarian Zigzagoon!

Pikachu will dress up as a pop star for your show. You’ll encounter Pikachu Pop Star and hear special pop-inspired music during Pokémon Go Fest 2021. Choose Pikachu Pop Star!

Pikachu will dress up as a rock star for your show. You’ll encounter Pikachu Rock Star and hear special rock-inspired music during Pokémon Go Fest 2021. Choose Pikachu Rock Star!



The Special Research itself seems to be titled “The Melody Pokémon” and also involves Team Go Rocket.

Because the second day of Go Fest, July 18, is going to be a special Raid Day, there will also be Raid Day Timed Research pushed live during the event. It will be eight steps, though no specifics were included beyond that.

Outside of that, the data showed text for a few smaller in-game changes and the Go Fest clothing being pushed to the backend of the app so it can go live in the Shop closer to the July 17 start time.