New challenge celebrates Gun Game Team Fight mode in CoD: Mobile

Players have only one week to test out the new game mode.

A new challenge kicked off today alongside the launch of the latest limited-time game mode in CoD: Mobile, Gun Game Team Fight. It will be available for only one week.

The Gun Game Team Fight game mode is a mix of both featured multiplayer modes. The five-player team must kill the opposing team to win points.

Each kill grants a new weapon for the player. The first team to eliminate the opponents with each weapon—including the knife, which you can get at around 40 points—wins.

Screengrab via Activision

Players have five days to test out the Gun Game Team Fight limited-time mode and earn rewards, including the boat skin Reticulated.

The mission’s challenges are simple to complete. They include winning games and killing a certain number of enemies.

Meanwhile, the Easter challenge, Clan Ally, will end in two days. Players can still join a clan and play games with friends to earn up to three rewards.

Weapon skins can also be earned by completing the missions of the Tenacity Rewarded challenge, which rewards playing a variety of CoD: Mobile game modes. The challenge will end on April 28.

Six months after its release, CoD: Mobile is now set to kick off its competitive scene by hosting its first official World Championship. The tournament will feature a $1 million prize pool and kick off with open qualifiers on April 30.