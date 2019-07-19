New cards revealed for Japans Dream League Pokémon TCG set

Brand new cards have been officially revealed for Japans upcoming Pokémon Trading Card Game expansion set Dream League, which launches on Aug. 2.

Only a small selection of the 29 card set has been shown off, but there are definitely some gems that players will be looking to get their hands on.

Some of these worthwhile cards obviously include the TAG TEAM beasts added in every set. This time around, Solgaleo and Lunala GX, Reshiram and Zekrom GX, and a host of trainer cards obviously being the star cards of the set.

Ns Preparation, which lets you discard the top six cards of your deck and attach any energy cards discarded to one Pokémon on your field, and Roxie, a card that lets you discard two Pokémon from your hand and draw 3 cards for each card discarded, are other worthwhile highlights.

While all these cards are exclusive to Japan in the meantime, they are likely to appear in a future set in the West by the end of the year, bundled in with other cards from Japanese sets that have already been released or are set to come out soon.

Until then, you can pick up some of these cards from Aug. 2 if you ever find yourself in the Land of the Rising Sun.