Nerd Street Gamers, SoFi partner with Riot to introduce $50,000 collegiate League and TFT tournaments

College fees are far from the definition of fun. If you are great at League of Legends or Teamfight Tactics, here’s a chance for a more enjoyable way to clear some of your tuition fees.

Personal finance app SoFi is partnering with Nerd Street Gamers and Riot Games to bring the Meta Melee series to life, which comes with a twist–the prize pool consists of payments towards the cost of school or investment opportunities.

Personal finance app @SoFi and @nerdstgamers are partnering for a series of collegiate League of Legends and TFT tournaments! The prize pool is $50k towards paying for school and investing.



Separate events will offer different methods of reward. For the events that offer money towards the cost of school, the “prize winnings can be applied directly toward your college tuition or paying down student loan debt” according to Nerd Street Gamers’ official events page.

For tournaments that offer the opportunity for investment, winners will be required to open up a free SoFi Active Invest Account, with prizes “converted into shares or other securities.”

The $50,000 prize pool is spread over a total of eight events. The League tournaments offer a typical game on the Summoner’s Rift or five vs. five ARAM, while TFT battles will be solo.

To qualify, players have to be above 18 years old and be enrolled in a four-year college or university. Sign-up and entry is free. More information regarding individual events and registration can be found here.

The tournaments will start on weekends over the next month, with the first five vs. five ARAM tournament starting tonight, 6pm CT. The final event begins Dec. 12, so there’s a bit of time for you polish your skills and take the plunge.