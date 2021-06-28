Na’Vi win PMPL EMEA Championship season 1

Natus Vincere have won the inaugural season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) EMEA Championship season one. The competition happened from June 24 to 27 where 16 teams battled it out for a share of the $150,000 prize pool.

Na’Vi, which was directly invited to the competition as the defending champions, put up a dominant performance. The team got 12 top-five finishes and six chicken dinners from the 24 matches in the championship. Coupled with a staggering 144 kills, Na’Vi topped the rankings table with 301 total points.

Image via PUBG Mobile Esports

Gunz Esports, which came in second, also performed really well in the competition. The team got 153 placement points — just four behind Na’Vi — but failed to pick up a lot of kills. With just 100 kill points, the team found itself trailing the table-toppers by 48 points.

Na’Vi will get $40,000 with this victory while Gunz will receive $28,000 of the $150,000 prize pool.

Here are the overall standings of the PMPL EMEA Championship season one.