Na’Vi win PMPL EMEA Championship season 1

Natus Vincere have won the inaugural season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) EMEA Championship season one. The competition happened from June 24 to 27 where 16 teams battled it out for a share of the $150,000 prize pool.
Na’Vi, which was directly invited to the competition as the defending champions, put up a dominant performance. The team got 12 top-five finishes and six chicken dinners from the 24 matches in the championship. Coupled with a staggering 144 kills, Na’Vi topped the rankings table with 301 total points.
Gunz Esports, which came in second, also performed really well in the competition. The team got 153 placement points — just four behind Na’Vi — but failed to pick up a lot of kills. With just 100 kill points, the team found itself trailing the table-toppers by 48 points.
Na’Vi will get $40,000 with this victory while Gunz will receive $28,000 of the $150,000 prize pool.
Here are the overall standings of the PMPL EMEA Championship season one.
- Natus Vincere: 301 points
- Gunz Esports: 253 points
- Team 1218: 247 points
- Konina Power: 244 points
- Fate Esports: 238 points
- Futbolist: 204 points
- Conqueror EU: 194 points
- World of Wonders: 167 points
- Nasr Esports: 161 points
- Destiny: 146 points
- Sudor Esports: 135 points
- Panda: 133 points
- Next Ruya Gaming: 129 points
- Rico Infinity Team: 127 points
- Team Unique: 127 points
- Slime 4KT: 54 points