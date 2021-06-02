Na’Vi revamps Wild Rift roster ahead of the Origin Series

Natus Vincere is completely rebuilding its League of Legends: Wild Rift roster just a few days before the Origin Series kicks off.

The new roster will consist of Rustam “Valhalla” Bolurov (top), Aliaksandr “TREY” Tsaruk (mid), Demir “stayCool” Shakhmar (ADC), Dmitry “Pestt” Alexandrov (jungle), and Aleksei “Dante” Sorokin (support). Vladimir “Ospreay” Gonchar will be the team’s analyst while Vladislav “K1ndaGod” Voloboev will continue as the manager.

Related: TSM reportedly signing a Wild Rift roster

The Ukrainian organization entered Wild Rift last March by signing a roster of Chinese players. The team was dominating in community tournaments, with their most prominent feat coming in the $5000 Battle for the Rift where they placed first without dropping a single game.

Na’Vi said that with Wild Rift’s esports scene still in its nascent stage, the amount of tournaments is not enough to retain the players. Due to this, mid-laner SkyFL returned to China while the ADC, Mumu has decided to take a break from esports.

Instead of signing two new players to replace the vacant positions in the team, Na’Vi decided to completely revamp their roster. According to the organization, this decision was taken to avoid a language barrier in the team.

League of Legends: Wild Rift Origin Series has a prize pool of 300,000 Euro (about $365,000). The open-for-all tournament is the first official Wild Rift esports competition for the Middle East, North Africa, Europe, CIS, and Turkey. It will consist of monthly qualifiers leading to that month’s finals. Top teams from all the monthly finals will make it to Origin Series’ grand finals, which will be held offline.