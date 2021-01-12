Na’Vi Dota 2 player Alwayswannafly receives Twitch ban

Na’Vi Dota 2 support player Andrey “Alwayswannafly” Bondarenko was slapped with a ban on Twitch for the first time today.

The ban comes following a nearly six-hour stream earlier today in which the gamer spent all of his time playing Dota 2. Details behind the ban have not been disclosed.

Additionally, the length of his ban has not been made public nor has Bondarenko discussed it on social media.

The 29-year-old Ukrainian has been playing Dota 2 professionally for 10 years on a handful of teams. Until this point, he has never been banned on Twitch before.

That includes 616 hours of streaming in the past 365 days, according to Twitch stats website Sully Gnome. Over that period of time, he has averaged 1,554 viewers and netted slightly more than 1 million hours watched.