Na’Vi academy CS:GO player Gospadarov on practice, esports coaches, and family support

Over the past few weeks, we’ve been featuring interviews with some of the players competing at this year’s World Electronic Sports Games—esports’ answer to the Olympics. This time, we talked with Kirill Gospadarov, a 19-year-old Russian Counter-Strike player on Na’Vi’s academy team.

What’s your practice schedule like?

Gospadarov: Our training starts with a theoretical part or a game analysis, we add something new or fix it and set it in practice. A normal training session lasts at least 8 hours.

How difficult was it to adjust to a full-time practice regimen like that?

I have not experienced any difficulties, because I personally believe that it is very effective and was previously prepared for it.

Where do you think you’d be if you weren’t in esports?

I think I’d work in the IT industry.

Do you think we’ll see other academy teams for different esports, like say, Dota?

Rather yes than no. Depends on who has someone to train.

How strict are esports coaches?

No, not strict. We have a system of penalties, but it comes very rarely. It’s in our own interests, the players, to respect the discipline to achieve the goal.

How has being a part of the Na’Vi organization affected your personal growth?

Na’Vi has got a big media base. You come to the event and somebody will recognize you. It’s nice, it feels like work isn’t in vain and gives the motivation to move on.

Do you feel united as a team?

Our summer bootcamp brought us closer together, we saw each other in different situations and we know how to approach each other.

How does your family feel about your esports career?

I have a lot of support from my family. For example, my parents didn’t believe it was possible. Their opinion changed after the outcome and now they’re watching my every game. This is the best support.