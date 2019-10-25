Nadeshot jokes about his Call of Duty skills: “I’m fucking old”

It’s tough getting old. But for Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag, it’s not over yet.

The former Call of Duty pro and 100 Thieves founder had a rough time playing Modern Warfare during his Twitch stream yesterday, claiming his game mechanics are suffering because he’s “fucking old.” But Nadeshot promised viewers that, after warming up a bit, he’s going to “figure this out.”

“We’re gonna have a heart-to-heart right now, OK?” Nadeshot said to his Twitch viewers. “I’m fucking old… my reaction time has slowed down significantly, my map awareness is in the deep depths of hell, and things aren’t going well… Y’all just got to give me a little bit of a warm up, we’re gonna figure this out.”

While it’s common for players’ skills to take a significant dip when they get older, Nadeshot has had an illustrious career in the FPS scene. The 100 Thieves CEO is a 2011 Call of Duty XP champion and 2014 MLG X Games gold medalist, as well as the former captain of OpTic Gaming.

Nadeshot ended his sincere chat with fans by taking a cheeky shot at fellow Twitch streamer Dr Disrespect.

“But at the end of the day, at least we’re still better than Dr Disrespect,” the former pro said.

