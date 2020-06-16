Myth’s streaming setup: Mouse, headset, keyboard, and more

Take your first step toward becoming the second best builder in Fortnite.

Ali “Myth” Kabbani is a well-known personality within the Fortnite community.

Before moving on to Fortnite in 2017 and becoming the star he is today, Myth played a lot of Paragon, a free-to-play MOBA developed by Epic Games. Often referred to as the best builder in the game, Myth saw the potential in Fortnite and managed to land a spot on TSM’s roster as a streamer.

While his Fortnite highlight videos were getting more viewers every day, Myth decided to stream the game as well on Twitch, which was the most significant factor behind his success. He now has over 4.5 million subscribers on YouTube and the fourth most followed channel on Twitch with more than 6.5 million followers.

Though it takes hours of practice and a little bit of talent to become the best builder in the game, his gaming equipment plays an important role. Fortnite pros like Myth carefully evaluate the pros and cons of each of their peripherals to give themselves the best chance of getting a Victory Royale.

Here are the key parts of Myth’s gaming and streaming setup.

Mouse: Logitech G703 Wireless Gaming Mouse

Image via Logitech

Wireless peripherals have a terrible reputation within the gaming community, mainly because of their battery lives and response times. They’ve come a long way over the last decade, however, and wireless equipment is now on par with their wired rivals.

Myth uses Logitech’s G703 Wireless Gaming Mouse. The mouse features a similar ergonomic structure like the legendary Razer Deathadder. It comes with the PMW3366 optical sensor that can go up to 12,000 DPI. Its low response time of one millisecond and 400 IPS tracking rate makes the LightSpeed supporting mouse a superb choice for anyone looking for a competitive wireless mouse. The G703 also supports POWERPLAY, which means it can charge wirelessly with Logitech’s wireless charging mousepads.

Though some gamers still argue that wired options are more reliable in the long term, removing some of the cables is essential for many streamers to free up desk space.

Mousepad: Logitech G840 Gaming Mousepad

Image via Logitech

Every mouse needs a home and a good mousepad is essential to provide a smooth gliding experience, alongside preserving your mouse’s feet.

Myth uses Logitech’s G840 Gaming Mousepad that measures at 35.4 by 15.7 by 0.11 inches. Though it’s larger than an average mousepad, huge mousepads are a godsend for low DPI users. You’ll never run out of gliding space with the G840, which comes in handy while tracking enemies in Fortnite.

High DPI users can also cut the G840 in half and use the other part once the first one starts showing its age.

Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Image via Logitech

Mechanical keyboards have been the foundation of every pro gamer’s setup for a long time. Their low response time and special switches designed for gaming make them a valuable ally to have in the most intense situations.

Myth uses Logitech’s G Pro X mechanical gaming keyboard. Its tenkeyless design allows him to have more desk space. Logitech lets buyers choose from three different switches: GX Red Linears, GX Brown Tactiles, and GX Blue Clickies. You can also manually change the switches with fitting alternatives in the future, which leaves room for improvement and makes the keyboard more future-proof.

Though we don’t know what type of switches Myth chose to include in his version of the G Pro X, the GX Red Linears are known for their gaming performance. On the other hand, writers prefer the Blues and the Browns offer a little bit of both.

Headset: Logitech G Pro X Gaming Headset

Image via Logitech

Headsets often get ignored while gathering a gaming setup. A quality headset makes it easier to distinguish the location of incoming sounds and allows you to pinpoint enemy players more precisely.

Myth uses Logitech’s G Pro X gaming headset. The memory foam ear cushions ensure a comfortable gaming experience even in prolonged sessions. The G Pro X prides itself on being tournament ready and comes with a dedicated sound card so you can experience the same audio quality wherever you go. The headset weighs 0.70 pounds (320 grams) and has an impedance of 35 ohms.

The G Pro X comes with a top-of-the-line microphone that features the same technology that legendary microphone producer Blue Designs use.

You can check out the sound profiles of your favorite professional gamers via Logitech G Hub software and even customize them further for your ears.

Monitor: ASUS ROG Swift PG258Q Gaming Monitor

Image via ASUS Image via ASUS

You can only take advantage of your low response rate mouse and keyboard with a suitable gaming monitor. After all, you’ll need to see first to react first. That’s where gaming monitors come to your aid with their high refresh rates and low response times.

Myth uses ASUS’ ROG Swift PG258Q, which is a 1080p monitor with a one-millisecond response rate. Its 240 Hz refresh rate allows him to take full advantage of his PC. The PG258Q ensures Myth sees the visual changes in his games faster than his opponents. Considering even milliseconds matter in games like Fortnite, an advantage like this can be the deciding factor between getting a Victory Royale or the L.

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 TI Graphics Card

Image via NVIDIA

Without smooth frames, getting a monitor with a high refresh rate would be meaningless. A solid graphics card helps you match your monitor’s refresh rate in terms of FPS without a sweat.

Myth uses NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 2080 TI graphics card that’s arguably the most powerful GPU from the Turing architecture series. A robust graphics card like the 2080 TI assures frame stability even in the most crowded landing places in any battle royale game.

Though this GPU can be considered overkill if you’re only gunning for 60 to 120 FPS, it’s still a future-proof choice that should have you set for the next two generations of graphics cards.

CPU: Intel Core I7-8700K

Image via Intel

CPUs are GPUs’ partner in crime when it comes to assuring the smoothest gameplay experience. A CPU is your PC’s brain and getting a fast one will always be to your advantage.

Myth uses Intel’s I7-8700K processor, one of the best CPUs of the eighth generation, with its base clock speed of 37 GHz. Though it’s two generations behind now, it’s still ranked highly in terms of performance.

While the top CPUs from recent generations can cost a fortune, every new generation makes opting out for the best of the past a better route since they still have a lot to give in terms of performance.

Microphone: Audio-Technica AT4040

Image via Audio-Technica

Gaming headsets, nowadays, come with great sounding microphones. But due to limitations in design space, they can only get you so far.

Myth uses Audio-Technica’s AT4040 Cardioid Condenser as his dedicated microphone that makes him sound like he’s recording in a professional studio. While this may seem unnecessary for non-streamers, a mic like this increases the quality of a stream. It eliminates the infamous static and buzzing sound while making it easier for the audience to listen.

The AT4040 has a frequency response range of 20 to 20,000 Hz and an impedance of 200 ohms. You can also get a pop filter alongside this microphone to eliminate popping sounds, which should increase your sound quality even further.

Chair: Herman Miller Embody Office Chair

Image via Herman Miller

Though standing-desks are a thing, gaming on them for long hours would practically be impossible. A fine chair assures good posture and lets you sit comfortably during hour-long gaming sessions.

Myth uses Herman Miller’s Embody office chair. Herman Miller chairs are known for their quality and longevity. Herman Miller chairs has been around since 1923 and it strives to offer ergonomic solutions to everyone from gamers to office workers.

Myth unboxed his chair on stream and even gave his first impressions. While he said the Embody just felt like a “chair,” he also said seats like this show their value after gaming for prolonged periods.

Webcam: Sony Alpha A6000 Mirrorless Digital Camera

Image via Sony

A webcam isn’t a must-have for a good gaming experience. If you’re a streamer, however, webcams do increase your interaction rate with your audience.

Myth uses Sony’s Alpha A6000 Digital Camera, which has a 24-megapixel sensor. Using a digital camera that can record in 1080p instead of a webcam may come in handy in various situations. It gives streamers the flexibility of ripping their camera apart from their streaming setup and taking it outside to record IRL content.

If you enjoy taking pictures outside or have some unorthodox content ideas, you can also benefit from getting a digital camera as your webcam.