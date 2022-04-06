Mythic The Jailer hit with nerf hammer in latest WoW patch

The final boss of Sepulcher of the First Ones is receiving some much-needed changes.

The Jailer, the final boss in World of Warcraft’s Sepulcher of the First Ones raid, has been nerfed again in Shadowlands’ latest update.

The boss has continued to be a barrier on Mythic difficulty and has still only been downed by a total of 11 guilds, according to WoW stats tracker Raider.io. After nerfing the third phase of the fight in the final stretch of the Race to World First on March 25, Blizzard has nerfed the boss again with a five percent health reduction.

The devs have also fixed an issue causing Chains of Anguish to sometimes not cast, and solved a bug that was causing the last proc of Mirrors of Torment (Mage’s Venthyr ability) to cause Diverted Life Shield to cancel.

These nerfs, which are expected to hit the live servers when the scheduled realm restarts go into effect later today, should have a sizable impact on the boss. Mythic guilds will have more leeway with The Jailer’s notoriously complex mechanics and should be able to push past the secret phase.

WORLD. FIRST.#TeamEcho take down The Jailer in 277 pulls for a WORLD FIRST KILL ONCE AGAIN! #EchoRWF pic.twitter.com/7HfBdlFWCz — Echo (@EchoGuild) March 26, 2022

Sepulcher of the First Ones has been one of the most difficult raids in years. The Race to World First was won by Europe’s Echo on March 26 after entering the third week of raiding for the first time since 2017. The guild beat North American rivals Team Liquid following 1,121 pulls across all 11 bosses.

Sepulcher of the First Ones

Non-boss enemies

Reflective Bulwark should no longer be triggered by area of effect spells like Blizzard.

Reflective Bulwark’s damage has been significantly reduced and no longer triggers off of auto-attacks.

Subjugator Zeltoth’s health has been significantly reduced.

Anduin Wrynn

Fixed an issue that could prevent players from progressing past Anduin in Raid Finder difficulty.

Rygelon

Fixed an issue where the damage from Massive Bang could be reduced through clever use of game mechanics.

The Jailer