Morgausse steps down from Rogue, quits Fortnite, and unveils plan to go pro in VALORANT | Dot Esports

After spending the last two years as a competitive Fortnite player for Rogue, Austin “Morgausse” Etue has decided to step away from the battle royale and pursue a future in the professional VALORANT scene.

Morgausse became known in the pro Fortnite world after his victory during the final round of the 2018 Summer Skirmish at PAX West. He won $225,000 while also beating out big names like Ghost Gaming’s Timothy “Bizzle” Miller, FaZe Clan’s Nate Hill, and Team Liquid’s Thomas “72hrs” Mulligan.

Unfortunately for Morgausse, he would place in the top 10 for only two more events since he is retiring due to Epic Games’ failure to fix several community-wide complaints about the game and its systems.

“Epic Games has failed to maintain a truly competitive environment, and it has slowly made me hate the game as time went on,” Morgausse said in a statement. “From bugs going unchecked for months on end, to how absurdly broken aim assist is, to the lack of communication to their competitive scene, Fortnite is simply not competitive.”

Morgausse also announced his decision to leave Rogue in his path to finding a new team for VALORANT. There are plenty of organizations that are starting to build their squads in anticipation of the budding esport that will surely follow VALORANT‘s official release this summer.

The 20-year-old has already said that he’s felt an “unprecedented feeling of motivation” after playing Riot Games’ new tactical shooter and that he’s excited for the competitive scene.