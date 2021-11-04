mL7’s Overwatch streaming setup: Headset, mouse, keyboard, and more

mL7 is a full-time content creator and streamer for Team EnVy. The creator is most known for their educational content and impressive support performance in Overwatch. Because of this, mL7 has garnered a massive audience of over 439,000 followers on Twitch.

Here is mL7’s streaming setup for Overwatch.

Headset

Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless

Image by Corsair via Amazon

The Corsair Virtuoso is a wireless gaming headset that features Splitstream Corsair Wireless Technology. This technology works to prioritize the fastest connection available to ensure the headset performs at maximum speed at all times. Additionally, the Slipstream tech gives the headset an impressive 60-foot wireless range.

Corsair’s wireless technology is backed by the Virtuoso’s 50-millimeter drivers with a frequency range of 20Hz to 40,000Hz. The Virtuoso’s high-frequency range allows it to rest at high frequencies and produce cleaner sounds. Additionally, its high-frequency range is available when connected to a PC through a Slipstream wireless, USB, or 3.5-millimeter wired connection.

When designing the Virtuoso, it seems Corsair made comfort a top priority. For example, it features premium memory foam earpads that are softer and more comfortable than traditional foams. This makes prolonged gaming sessions more comfortable. Corsair’s Virtuoso is also lightweight and durable with its machined aluminum construction.

Because the microphone on the Virtuoso is removable, gamers can combine the Virtuoso with a high-quality desk microphone. However, if gamers decide to use the Virtuoso’s microphone, it comes with a few valuable features for broadcasting. Specifically, the headset has an RGB indicator that displays whether the microphone is muted or not. This feature is useful for streamers and content creators who want a quick way to tell if their microphone is hot.

Mouse

Corsair M55 RGB Pro

Image by Corsair via Amazon

The Corsair M55 RGB Pro is a lightweight mouse that is uniquely versatile. It gets its versatility from its symmetrical design. This Corsair M55 RGB Pro’s symmetrical design makes it suitable for all grip types, including palm, claw, and fingertip.

Additionally, the Corsair M55 RGB Pro brings all the features gamers look for in a gaming mouse, like a high DPI sensor. Its 12,400 DPI sensor ensures that every flick is recorded accurately at any speed. Users can also adjust the DPI at any point using the DPI switch at the top of the mouse. However, a DPI switch isn’t the only useful button on the M55 RGB Pro. The Corsair M55 RGB Pro has a total of eight programmable buttons for macros and button remaps. Gamers can adjust all of these buttons in the Corsair iCUE software.

Although the Corsair M55 RGB Pro isn’t wireless, it features a braided cable. Having a braided cable means a second layer of protection to prevent cable damage. It also has dynamic RGB backlighting on the mouse’s back that is adjustable with Corsair’s iCUE software.

Keyboard

Corsair K70 RGB TKL Champion Series Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Image by Corsair via Amazon

The Corsair K70 is a portable, tenkeyless (TKL) keyboard designed for esports professionals. It comes equipped with the popular Cherry MX Red switches, which are linear with a short actuation distance of 1.2 millimeters. The short actuation distance helps players perform in fast-paced games, like Overwatch. Additionally, it features onboard memory and full n-key rollover. Its onboard memory allows it to save user profiles regardless of the computer it’s connected to, a valuable feature for anyone competing in LAN tournaments.

However, onboard memory isn’t the only useful feature for esports professionals. The K70 also features a tournament switch that disables macro activation and activates static backlighting. It’s also durable enough to take to tournaments with its aluminum plate and double-shot keycaps.

Microphone

Shure SM7B

Image by Shure via Amazon

The Shure SM7B is a popular broadcasting choice. What makes the Shure SM7B ideal for broadcasting is its ability to differentiate and filter speech from background noises.

Shure’s SM7B gets its filtering abilities from its suspension shock isolation and pop filter. These devices help capture clean audio without any background noise and prevent electronic humming from leaking into recordings. This is an important feature for streamers who deal with multiple devices set up around them.

In addition, because the Shure SM7B is a cardioid pattern microphone with uniform capture, it can capture a user’s voice at any angle, which is useful for streamers who move around a lot during broadcasting.

Finally, this microphone features a durable cover plate and a detachable windscreen that cuts higher frequencies down to prevent audio distortion.

Monitor

Alienware AW2518H

Image by Alienware via Amazon

The Alienware AW2518H is a monitor that looks like something from a science fiction movie with its black chrome finish and custom RGB lighting.

Additionally, the Alienware Gaming AW2518H performs like a piece of futuristic tech. Firstly, the Alienware Gaming AW2518H features a 240Hz native refresh rate and a max resolution of 1080p. Although the high refresh rate comes in handy in competitive games, like Overwatch, the max resolution of 1080p may be a deal-breaker to some players. Secondly, the AW2518H has a response time of one millisecond to ensure there’s minimal input lag when gaming at high frame rates.

The AW2518H is also customizable with its adjustable features. For example, users can adjust the monitor by tilting, swiveling, and pivoting the monitor. In addition, the AW2518H has an onscreen gaming display that allows users to customize their settings at any point during use.