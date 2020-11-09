Mizkif and Trainwrecks open Pokémon cards worth thousands on stream

Trainwrecks and Mizkif opened one of the rarest Pokémon cards on stream last night—and it’s worth anywhere from $3,000 to $10,000 depending on its condition, according to PSA Authentication and Grading services.

The Pokémon Trading Card Game is known to have some of the most expensive trading cards ever produced. Since the first cards were created in the late ’90s, several cards have become valuable to collectors. Mizkif and Trainwrecks, however, opened a Dark Charizard-Holographic first edition from the 2000 Nintendo Pokemon Rocket set, which is a collector’s dream.

The price of the card depends on its condition. The value is graded from one to 10, with 10 being the highest grade of condition. Although this level of quality is extremely rare, the card could sell for around $10,000. But the value drops significantly to around $2,550 at nine, which is Mint condition, according to PSA Authentication and Grading services.

Just before Trainwrecks opened the Holographic version, Mizkif opened a Dark Charizard, which is worth around $3,000 depending on its condition. Other regular cards in the pack sell for hundreds of dollars, so Trainwrecks isn’t the only one who has luck on his side.

Mizkif and Trainwrecks have opened cards worth thousands of dollars, but that barely covers the price of the box. The Team Rocket Pokemon Booster Box can sell for over $10,000 if it contains 36 packs. One listing has the box valued at around $11,000 on eBay.