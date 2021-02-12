Misfits introduces RESPAWN as its official gaming furniture partner

Misfits Gaming Group has announced a new partner in RESPAWN, a gaming chair and desk company.

As part of the partnership, each team member and influencer from the LEC’s Misfits Gaming, Call of Duty League’s Florida Mutineers, and Overwatch League’s Florida Mayhem will receive a RESPAWN chair of their choice.

“We love that RESPAWN is making gaming chairs accessible to all, and they are readily available on Amazon and retail stores like Walmart and Target,” said Justin Stefanovic, VP of partnerships at Misfits Gaming Group. “MGG is dedicated to providing the absolute best experience to our players and fans, and we have plans for some really cool unique stuff coming down the line.”

RESPAWN joins a growing list of Misfits partners that includes Intel, Asus Republic of Gamers, Zaxby’s, Scuf Gaming, Sofi, and Mountain.

“Misfits’ diverse involvement across multiple esports scenes and leagues made them the perfect candidate for RESPAWN to partner with in 2021 and continue our commitment to the esports space,” said Alex Gonzalez, marketing manager at RESPAWN Products. “We’re looking forward to outfitting their South Florida headquarters and office in Berlin, and providing gaming furniture to all of their teams and players, including the Florida Mutineers and Florida Mayhem.”

Dot Esports’ review of RESPAWN’s Specter chair called it “a breath of fresh air, not only for its strong and sleek design but its incredibly fair price point of $299.”

The Florida Mutineers will play their first match of the 2021 CDL season tomorrow against the Toronto Ultra at 3:30pm CT.