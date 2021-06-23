Microsoft to end special Cyberpunk 2077 refund policy on July 6

You can still request it, but the larger policy is reverting to normal.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been back in the news cycle over the last week for multiple reasons, including Microsoft’s recent announcement that it’ll end its special refund policy for the game on July 6.

This policy was initially put into place following the backlash surrounding the game’s launch and its severe technical and graphical issues, mainly on console, which saw it pulled from the PlayStation Store entirely shortly after launch.

Microsoft didn’t pull the game from the Xbox Marketplace and Microsoft Store, but the company did start offering refunds to players who purchased the game digitally and were unhappy with their experience.

Developer CD Projekt Red has slowly made improvements to Cyberpunk on all platforms. Sony recently re-listed the game on the PlayStation Store. And now, Microsoft is going to revert its refund policy back to normal.

Microsoft’s normal refund policy for digital software means most purchases aren’t eligible for a refund after 14 days and submitting a request won’t guarantee you reimbursement. You can learn more about the policies and details on the official Xbox support website. It’s still not recommended that you play Cyberpunk on Xbox One or PS4.