Microsoft celebrates Halo’s 20th anniversary with Halo Infinite Xbox Series X bundle

The limited-edition bundle and controller arrive ahead of the game.

Microsoft unveiled a new Halo Infinite-themed Xbox Series X bundle to celebrate the series’ 20th anniversary.

The limited-edition bundle includes the Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition console, Xbox Wireless Controller – Halo Infinite Limited Edition, Ultra High-Speed HDMI cable, and a copy of Halo Infinite.

Taking a look at the Halo-themed Xbox Series X, the classic boxy console features a full-coverage design inspired by the beloved Xbox franchise. There’s a bit of an homage to Master Chief’s helmet visor on the front of the console, above the disc drive.

Image via Microsoft

Microsoft customized the power on and off sounds of this Xbox with Halo-themed sounds and also changed the top fan section of the Series X from green to blue.

Alongside the Halo Infinite Xbox Series X bundle, Microsoft also revealed a new version of the Elite Series 2 controller.

Image via Microsoft

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Halo Infinite Limited Edition is inspired by the classic Halo theme with Master Chief’s battle-worn green and metallic orange colors front and center.

In addition to the base controller, the Halo Infinite Elite Series 2 controller includes six sets of thumbsticks, four paddles, two different D-Pads, a charging dock, a USB-C cable, and an in-game weapon charm of the controller. All items come packaged in a carrying case.

There’s also a nod to Chief’s Spartan number, with the 117 placed on the top right corner of the controller and on the back of the controller as well. The new controller will retail for $199.99.

Microsoft’s new limited edition Halo Infinite Xbox Series X will retail for $549.99 and is available for pre-order today, along with the brand new Halo Infinite Elite Series 2 controller. Both products will arrive on November 15, 2021.