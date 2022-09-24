MC Championship (MCC) 25: Live scores and game standings

The monthly MC Championship (MCC) is back for its 25th canonical installment and 30th run overall. The Minecraft tournament will take place on Sept. 24 at 2pm CT and run for about two hours as 10 teams test their skills across a variety of mini-games.

Each team features four creators, which makes for a grand total of 40 competitors in the event. Smajor constructs the teams while Noxcrew does the mini-games and overall administration. The creators who play in the event are the ones who bring all of their hard work to life.

Image via Noxcrew

Everything about MCC 25 is set to run as it regularly does, although a new Battle Box map, unlike any other, was introduced for this event. Noxcrew calls it “Battle Box Doom,” perhaps the largest and most dangerous map yet.

This new map has the center capture point high up in a very exposed location, greenery growing everywhere, and lava pools across the map. Thus, if Battle Box is played in the event, the matches will surely be chaotic as players face this formidable new map.

Image via Noxcrew

MCC 25 also featured a brand new map for Hole in the Wall with a center platform littered with holes and gaps for players to fall through all around it. If this mini-game is played, players will surely face a unique new challenge as they try to traverse the complex puzzle walls while also navigating a complex and dangerous floor.

The 25th canonical installment of the event is also sure to be interesting because it is the first run of the tournament since Noxcrew launched their MCC Island server. All competitors have thus had a chance to practice their skills for the Minecraft tournament on four of the mini-games that could be played in this installment of the tournament.

Image via Noxcrew

Fans can watch MCC live through Noxcrew’s official Twitch page or choose to watch through the lens of a competitor on their chosen platform of choice. The platform that each player is live at can be found at MCC Live.

Those who want to keep up with the tournament and how each team scores across each mini-game will find all information regarding the proceedings of the event below. The order that the mini-games are chosen to be played, the official scores of each mini-game, and who is in the lead after each mini-game will be updated as the tournament progresses.

Battle Box Scores

The first game played in MCC 25 was Battle Box. This Battle Box run featured a new map called “Battle Box Doom” by Noxcrew. While most maps of Battle Box are quite small and confined, this new map was massive, and offered a new gameplay style for the competitors.

Battle Box is a combat-centric game that occurs over nine rounds. During each round, teams are put against another team in a series of equally-matched four-vs-four rounds. Players must try eliminating enemy players and capture the center point to score points.

Screengrab via MCC Live

Battle Box Winner: Red Rabbits

First Place Overall: Red Rabbits

Meltdown Scores

MCC’s second game was Meltdown. Meltdown is the newest game in the MCC roster and features a continuously melting map that players must quickly navigate through while also attempting to earn points by gathering coins and eliminating other players.

This game takes place over three rounds, and players are only given bows and arrows to take out other players and heaters to unfreeze their teammates. Teams must freeze their enemies by hitting them with an arrow and wait for them to permanently freeze to score points. Points are also gained for mining coins throughout the melting map.

Screengrab via MCC Live

Meltdown Winner: Green Geckos

First Place Overall: Green Geckos

Grid Runners Scores

The third game of MCC 25 was Grid Runners, which is a teamwork- and communication-heavy game. Players must work with their teams to complete a series of unique tasks across a series of rooms.

A Grid Runners room may ask teams to complete various tasks such as gathering a series of items, navigating through a complex puzzle, hitting a series of targets, replicating a build, or slaying various mobs. The faster a team completes a room, the more points they will earn.

Screengrab via MCC Live

Grid Runners Winner: Aqua Axolotls

First Place Overall: Green Geckos

Survival Games Scores

MCC’s fourth game was Survival Games, which is all about being the very last team left standing. Survival Games takes place on a massive map with a continuously shrinking border that will force teams to move in towards the center and face each other.

All across the map, players can find powerful loot to help them eliminate and outlast other players. Teams will earn points for vanquishing their enemies and for surviving for a longer period of time than other players.

Screengrab via MCC Live

Survival Games Winner: Purple Pandas

First Place Overall: Green Geckos

Ace Race Scores

The fifth game of MCC 25 was decided by an audience vote on Twitter. Out of Sands of Time, Ace Race, To Get to the Other Side (TGTTOSAWAF), and Parkour Tag, whichever game received the least votes from fans would be the next one played.

🚨 AUDIENCE BLOCKOUT 🚨



For the next five minutes, YOU control the decision dome! The game with THE LEAST VOTES will be played next. — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) September 24, 2022

Ace Race ended up being the least-voted option, and took place as the fifth mini-game for MCC 25. This mini-game is a simple race that takes place over two or three laps.

Along the way, players must practice their parkour skills, utilize equipment like tridents and elytra, avoid obstacles, use jump pads, and otherwise do all they can to finish the race as quickly as possible. Players earn points based on their placement with the quickest players earning the most coins.

Screengrab via MCC Live

Ace Race Winner: Green Geckos

First Place Overall: Green Geckos

Hole in the Wall Scores

MCC’s sixth game was Hole in the Wall. In this game, all players are placed on the same small platform and must navigate a series of complex puzzle walls coming at them from north, west, south, and east.

The Hole in the Wall map featured in MCC 25 was an entirely new map. Instead of the usual solid platform, players had to navigate around a platform with many holes and breaks in it. Competitors who have been practicing on MCC Island were likely more familiar with this type of map, as a broken platform map is present for some rounds of Hole in the Wall on MCC Island.

Screengrab via MCC Live

Hole in the Wall Winner: Lime Llamas

First Place Overall: Green Geckos

To Get to the Other Side (TGTTOSAWAF) Scores

The seventh game of MCC 25 was To Get to the Other Side (TGTTOSAWAF). This game operates on the simple principle of making it to the other side, but has many complexities that make this achievement difficult.

Players participate in six distinctive rounds across six maps during TGTTOSAWAF. Each map is entirely different from the last and may ask players to fly around obstacles with an elytra, place blocks to bridge their way across, or simply perform the best parkour they can.

Sabotaging other players through punching is entirely possible during this game and there is thus usually a lot of chaos. Coins are earned for completing a map as quickly as possible and bonus coins can be earned by having your entire team be one of the first four full teams to finish.

Screengrab via MCC Live

TGTTOSAWAF Winner: Orange Ocelots

First Place Overall: Green Geckos

Parkour Tag Scores

The final game of MCC 25 was Parkour Tag. This mini-game is a complex version of tag that puts teams head to head in a small arena where one player from each team attempts to hunt the entirety of the other.

Players must demonstrate their parkour skills and attempt to be the first to catch the entire enemy team or successfully survive the duration of being hunted by the other team. There are nine rounds of Parkour Tag in total.

Screengrab via MCC Live

Parkour Tag Winner: Yellow Yaks

First Place Overall: Green Geckos

Coin results

After all eight mini-games chosen for MCC 25 were played, the two teams that scored the most coins were the Green Geckos and the Purple Pandas. These two teams moved forward to a finale Dodgebolt duel to see who could win it all and be crowned the victor of the entire MCC 25 event.

Screengrab via MCC Live

Dodgebolt results

During the final Dodgebolt duel, the two top performing teams must try to eliminate the whole other team three times while utilizing only bows and arrows. In MCC 25, the Green Geckos claimed ultimate victory with a final Dodgebolt score of 3-1.

Screengrab via MCC Live

The victors of MCC 25 won after also dominating most of the mini-games in the entire tournament. The Green Geckos consisted of members Smallishbeans, jojosolos, GoodTimesWithScar, and Seapeekay