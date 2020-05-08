May schedule for CoD Mobile revealed, battle royale changes coming in June

The Gold Rush event starts today and will offer rewards until May 21.

Activision released the official May schedule of events and game modes that are set to come to Call of Duty: Mobile in its latest community update, which was released last night.

The newest Wild West-themed CoD: Mobile season introducing game modes and features, called Once Upon A Time in Rust, has received a positive response from the community, according to the developer. Here’s the schedule of May’s game modes:

Two-vs-two Showdown mode: April 29 to May 14

Gold Rush events in Kill Confirmed and Battle Royale: May 8 to 21

Winner Bonus: May 8 to 10

Free for All multiplayer mode: May 13 to 19

Image via Activision

Related: How to play Kill Confirmed in Call of Duty: Mobile

The Gold Rush event is one of the main focuses of the month. It’ll reward players who test out the Kill Confirmed mode and enter battle royale games. Rewards will include the Flowing Bronze series of BR class camos, the LK24 – Flowing Bronze, and the M4LMG – Moonstone.

New seasonal challenges with the arrival of the next SMG, the Cordite, will also be added on May 14. Several bugs, such as black screen, audio, and World Championship issues, were fixed.

“This season has a few events and changes, which we’ve seen quite a bit of positive feedback already,” Activision said. “Thank you for taking the time to do that, but we also have more substantial changes on the way and in particular in the next major update coming in June.”

The company also revealed an image teaser for some changes coming to the battle royale mode.

Image via Activision

In addition, a new system will be introduced to the game to find a way to reward dedicated players who reached the max level.

Meanwhile, the highly-anticipated CoD Mobile World Championship kicked off on April 30 and will continue with the qualifying phase, featuring matches every Thursday. The open tournament features a $1 million prize pool. The open qualifiers will end on May 24.