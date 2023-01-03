Marvel SNAP’s newest card is helping to create a nearly-unstoppable turn 5 combo with Spider-Man

The latest addition to Marvel SNAP, the comic book-themed card battler, has some members of its community annoyed with how it combos with Marvel’s most well-known hero.

Zabu the sabretooth tiger was added to SNAP last night as part of its new season, Savage Land, and the card’s ability is wreaking havoc on the ladder with the way it combines with everyone’s favorite friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

Zabu’s ability is to make all four-cost cards cost two less, which has players stuffing their decks with powerful four-cost cards like Drax the Destroyer, Typhoid Mary, and others, but the way that it sets up a turn five play with Spider-Man makes Zabu especially strong.

Spider-Man is a four-cost card that, when played, prevents the opponent from playing cards at that location on the next turn by covering it with webs. Due to the reduced cost of Spider-Man and two other specific four-cost cards in Moon Girl and Absorbing Man, turn five can now net two Spider-Man plays, effectively shutting down two lanes and making them impossible to directly play a card into on the game’s final turn.

The play is illustrated above in the video by popular SNAP streamer Jeff Hoogland, who almost immediately found the combo within a few hours of the new season going live. His video went up this morning, and judging by some posts on the SNAP subreddit, it’s already pretty prevalent.

“I would rather fight against Leech and Leader,” one Redditor posted, describing another powerful combination that is an issue in the meta right now. “At least then I can play cards still. Zabu and multiple [two energy] copies of Spider-Man [plus] all the locations that lock you out is absurd. You just straight up can’t play the game.”

With two out of three locations locked down for turn six, players are often forced to retreat with no other recourse. The play can be countered with specific cards such as Dr. Doom or Ultron, or by moving cards into the webbed-up locations.

Savage Land and Zabu are not even a day old, but the combination could become a problem in the near future once players unlock all the necessary cards and catch on to how powerful it is.